Distribution of deworming tablets on March 1

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will distribute deworming tablets to children in the age group of 1-19 on March 1, the National Deworming Day. Schools and anganwadis, including all government schools, the government granted schools, ashramshalas, municipal and all private aided schools will play a special role in the implementation of this drive. The tablet will be given on March 8 to those beneficiaries who fail to take the tablet due to sickness and other reasons. Those children who are in the age group of 1-6 years will get the tablet from Anganwadi, while those beneficiaries who are in the age group of 6-11 will get it from school.</p>