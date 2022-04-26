Disinfectants sprayed in disease-prone areas

DEOLALI CAMP: To observe World Malaria Day, Deolali Cantonment Board’s sanitation workers sprayed disinfectants in various neglected disease-prone areas of Deolali Camp. As nallas, garbage bins lead to mosquito breeding; spraying disinfectants in time shall prevent the further spread of the disease. Health inspector Shivraj Chavan guided the sanitation workers while spraying and fogging disinfectants.

Disinfectant fogging is a regular practice in Deolali Camp, where workers disinfect the colonies. However, some secluded areas might pose a threat to residents’ health. Therefore, the health department undertook a sanitation drive and sprayed disinfectants in Stationwadi, Dagdahal, Hadola, Shigwe Bahula, Sonewadi, Main Bazaar, Gawliwada, and other areas. Secluded spots like nallas, used tyres, water accumulated items, garbage bins and others; were targeted in this drive.

World Malaria Day is internationally observed every year on April 25 and spreads awareness of malaria. Globally, 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are at risk of getting infected with malaria. In 2012, malaria caused an estimated 6,27,000 deaths. This year’s theme is “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.”

Precautions better than cure

Below mentioned are some tips citizens can follow to prevent themselves from mosquito-borne diseases like malaria.