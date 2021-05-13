Disinfectant spraying by drone in the city

NASHIK: A drive to spray disinfectant by drone has been started in 13 containment zones in the city with the initiative of MP Hemant Godse. The drive has been started on an experimental basis. The spraying of hypochlorite was started in the Ravivar Karanja area on Wednesday at around 11.30 am in the presence of MPGodse.

The disinfectant spraying is being done through Garuda Aerospace from Bengaluru. In the last fortnight, MP Godse had a discussion with Garuda Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Agnishwar Jaiprakash regarding disinfectant spraying by drone in Nashik city. Accordingly, the team of the company started disinfectant spraying in the Ravivar Karanja area. Former mayors Vinayak Pandey, Sachin Bande, Nana Kale and others were present on the occasion.