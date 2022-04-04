Disha School for labourers’ children

DEOLALI CAMP: As informed by Prof. Sunita Adke, Deolali Inner Wheel Club Secretary, the club has launched the Disha School once again to ensure no labourer’s child remains deprived of education. The school aims at providing quality education to labourers’ children who keep migrating for work. To help their children develop in life, the club inaugurated the school yesterday in Chandramani Nagar.

About 50 labourers’ families reside in the Military Engineering Works colony near Chandramani Nagar Bus Stop on Rest Camp Road. About 15 to 20 children were being deprived of education. To change their fate and help children become successful in life, President of Inner Wheel Club, Sandhya Sundaraman, Secretary Prof. Sunita Adke took the initiative and in collaboration with former president of the club Meena Patil and social activist Santosh Shinde, launched the Disha School.

A similar school has been run by Deolali Inner Wheel Club at Beverly Hills previously to help these kids. Prema Thakur shall be working as a teacher at this school.

Industrialists Maharaj Birmani, Ad Ashok Adke, Vibhakar Bakshi, Dr Alka Swadi, Ashwini Vaidya, Bhairavi Bakshi, Shailja Garg, Seema Bhattacharya, Bhagyashree Adhav, Manisha Tonde, K.T. Mehta, Nandu Fadol, Vaishali Chaudhary, Anil Tejale, etc, were present at the inauguration ceremony.