DISHA committee: Appointment letter distributed to non-govt members

Nashik: MP Hemant Godse distributed letters of appointment to nine non-government members of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA). The members will monitor various development works that are going on under central government schemes and to provide impetus to the development works.

MP Godse on the occasion confided that newly appointed members would do their job very well to ensure the quality of ongoing development works in the district. MP Godse has bee appointed as president of the DISHA committee some months ago by the central government. A total of 45 various schemes are implemented at the district level under the committee.

The committee is working to ensure the quality of various development works, implementation of various schemes, to monitor the works and to take a review of the schemes. MP Godse had recommended the names of nine members of the committee to the District Collector and project officer.

Following approval of the names, the letters of appointment were distributed to newly elected nine members. The names of the members are as follow: Ranjana Nanasaheb Shelke, Manoj Nivrutti Mahatme from Sinnar taluka, Rajashri Suresh Jamdade and Kiran Tukaram Warkhede from Igatpuri taluka, Vinayak Malekar and Dhiraj Pagi from Trimbakeshwar taluka and Nitin Jagtap from Nashik taluka, Deepak Shrikhande and Ratna Dnayneshwar Mahale got the letters of appointment earlier.