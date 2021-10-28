Discovery of unexplored caves at Jamdi Ghat

NASHIK: A mountaineer from Nashik, Sudarshan Kulthe, along with his fellow trekkers, discovered a cave identified as Thapala at Jamdi Ghat in Kannad taluka of Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) district. This expedition is an important event for the whole of Maharashtra and a cave has been added to the archeology of the state.

There was no information available about the caves on Thapala hill and the place was unexplored. Along with Sudarshan Kulthe, Girish Takle, a fort researcher from Nashik, Rahul Sonawane and Hemant Pokharankar also took part in the search expedition. Director of the State Archaeological Department, Dr. Tejas Garge and Vinod Chavan from Jamdi village extended their cooperation.

Jamdi Ghat village is located at a distance of 12-km west of Kannad taluka. In this Banjara-dominated area, there is a hill called Chundi-Thapala, which is adjacent to the famous mountain called Surpalnath. The peak of this area is called ‘Chundi’ and at the foothills, it is called 'Thapala’ in the local Banjara language. Caves have been discovered on the flat Thapala area. It is situated at a height of 2805 feet (855 m) above sea level and on area of about 2.40 acres.

Remains of carved steps can be seen on the ascent of Thapala. There is another way from the east end towards the summit. The path is a bit difficult and you can see carved grooves for support when climbing vertical rocks. At the southern end of the peak, round carved holes are found in some places on the narrow area.

Further north, there is a rectangular excavated section resembling a water tank. It has large carved steps to go down and a carved cave at the west wall when you go down. The north wall again has a cave with three pillars that contains water.

Next is another hollow dug cave in the middle of the plain. It looks like a big basement; kind of a Vihar cave. There are many pillars carved to support the cave. There are carved corners. About twenty people can stand in this excavated monastery. Inside, a layer of stone and clay appears to have formed. There is no sculpture on these caves. There are only viharas. It is characterized by the fact that the basement-like caves/ viharas are usually not found anywhere else.

A group of water tanks can be seen in the middle of the Thapala fort. This section is large with a total length of 73 feet and a width of 42 feet. Adjacent to this, tank group is a recently excavated but earthen-covered area with Hanuman and Lord Shiva temple. Adjacent to the temple, there is highest point of the Thapala peak having a whole square structure.

From Jamdi’s Thapala to the north, there are Pitalkhore leni (Patnadevi, Kanhergad), and to the west, there is a Pedka fort. Also the world famous caves of Ellora are at a distance of 28 km in a straight line.