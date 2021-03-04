Direct tiger counting by the line segmentation method

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: From April 2021, the tiger census will be started in 21 states by line segmentation. This year’s tiger census has caught everyone’s attention. The tiger census was first conducted across the country in 2006 using a demarcation system developed by the Indian Wildlife Institute in Dehradun. This year, the fifth tiger census will be conducted using the line segmentation method. </p>.<p>For this, the process of a meeting of forest officers and forest personnel is underway. From April, the process will take place simultaneously at all places across the country. All the phases will get completed by the state forest department with the help of the Indian Wildlife Institute under the guidance of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The campaign will be implemented in every forest with tigers. </p><p>After this campaign, the tigers' statistics across the country are likely to be available by July 2022. Maharashtra itself has six tiger projects namely Bor, Melghat, Pench, Navegaon Nagzira and Sahyadri, and Tadoba-Andhari. According to the 2006 tiger census, 103 tigers were found in Maharashtra. In 2010 this number was 169, in 2014 it was 190, and in 2018, it increased to 321. India is home to 75 per cent of the world’s tiger population. In 2018, India’s tiger census set a new Guinness World Record in the world’s largest camera wildlife survey. </p><p>The survey conducted in 2018 was the most comprehensive survey to date in terms of collecting both resources and information. The census will look at the number of tigers, forest conditions, plants, trees, aquatic animals, amphibians, animals, and human intervention. Meanwhile, a leopard in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali has been fitted with a radio caller. This will help in the study of Wawar and human-leopard correlation in their national parks. </p><p>The female radio-caller leopard named Savitri was released into the wild. Her movements will be monitored for the next few days. As the world of leopards unfolds through radio callers, it will be easier for them to study many things. Also, tourists are curious about where the leopard lives, what it does, where it goes, how it travels. Exactly how these leopards travel in the national park will be learned through radio callers. The project is expected to cost Rs 60 lakh. Of this, Rs 40 lakh will be borne by Sanjay Gandhi National Parks Department, and Rs 20 lakh will be borne by the Wildlife Conservation Society of India.</p><p>Radio Caller search Signals from radio callers travel to satellites. Its data and time are accurately recorded. This information is then sent to the practitioner. This information can be used to find out the current location of the animal and what it is doing. This will help you to understand exactly how leopards roam in the forest.</p>