Direct delivery of farm goods to the consumer: Bhuse

State Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, MP Dr. Bharti Pawar, MLAs Kishore Darade, Narendra Darade, Dilip Bankar, Dilip Borse, and Saroj Ahire attended the meeting. District Collector Mandhare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Divisional Joint Director of Agriculture Sanjeev Padwal, District Superintendent of Agriculture Vivek Sonawane, Deputy Director of Agriculture KS Shirsath were also present.

Agriculture Minister Bhuse said that the department will emphasise increasing the productivity of important crops in the district during the coming Kharif season. For this, the concept of ‘One Village, One Variety’ will be implemented. Similarly, the campaign to distribute fertilizers and seeds to the farmers on the actual farm field has received a good response last year. The department is planning to distribute fertilizers on the farm fields to the farmers. It will be more beneficial if women participate in agricultural schemes.

Accordingly, women are receiving advanced training in agriculture, and 30 per cent of women have been given representation in the agricultural schemes. Talking about the plans for the Kharif season, Bhuse said, To make crop loans available to the farmers in time for the Kharif season, they have planned to distribute loans at zero percent rate to the farmers who repay their regular crop loans. For this, a meeting will be held with the officials of the bank.

Also, the Agriculture Department is making a concerted effort to produce 10 per cent innovative crops. The ‘Vikel Te Pikel’ scheme has been successfully implemented under the concept of the Chief Minister, and it is also getting a good response from the farmers. In addition, the central government is being pursued to reduce the price of cotton seeds. They are even trying to increase soil fertility by saving 10 per cent of chemical fertilizers.

During the meeting, Agriculture Minister Bhuse demanded that shops carrying agri-businesses should be allowed during strict restrictions. Also, under the Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Smart Scheme, efforts are being made to develop competitive and inclusive agricultural value chains by keeping small and marginal farmers and agri-entrepreneurs at the centre, and farmers should take maximum advantage of this scheme, appealed Agriculture Minister Bhuse.