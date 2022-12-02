Ding dong bell... Leopard in a well...

Nashik
Incidents of leopard sightings are on the rise in the Nashik district. On Thursday afternoon, the forest department safely pulled out a leopard that fell into a well in just half an hour in Chadegaon Shivar.
According to reports, the villagers informed the forest department that a leopard fell into a well in the area. On getting information about the incident, the forest department staff immediately reached the spot.
The cage was then lowered into the well with the help of a rope. In just half an hour, the leopard was pulled out of the well. The villagers heaved a sigh of relief as the forest department personnel brought the leopard out safely.
The rescue operation was carried out by Forest Range Officer Vivek Bhadane, Honorary Wildlife Warden Vaibhav Bhogle, Round Officer Anil Ahirrao, Uttam Patil, Gore, Thakare, Abhijit Mahale and Rutvik Patil of Eco Echo Foundation.