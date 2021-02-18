Dilemma persists over final year exams

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to conduct the first-semester examination on mobiles and laptops, whichever is available with the students. However, technical and financial issues have arisen as the examination of final year students will be conducted differently. The first semester examination of the first year will be conducted from March 30, while the examination of the second year to final year student will get conducted online from March 15. </p>.<p>The examination department had clarified that the decision about whether to examine personal mobiles and laptops or colleges would be announced in the next three days after the sub-committee’s report. However, the circular has not been issued yet. A meeting of the members of the sub-committee got held. They stated that if the examination is conducted in college, there will be a gathering for the same. At present, only 50 per cent attendance is allowed; many students may face inconvenience as they are at home. Therefore, students should be tested at home using a mobile, laptop or other devices. </p><p>The report will be presented in the second meeting of the sub-committee. The Proctored method will be used to control the students. It will be mandatory to have a front camera for this. The first-semester examination of the final year of undergraduate and postgraduate degree students will be conducted for 70 marks. 50 marks for multiple-choice questions (Multiple Choice Question-MCQ)and a written test of 20 marks. </p><p>For the test, students have to write the answers to the questions on a piece of paper, take a photo of it, and upload its QR code. For this, about 2.5 lakh students will sit for the examination. It is still under discussion whether the current agency ready to work with the changed examination system? Will the cost per student increase? Will the examination be conducted at the rates which are already fixed?</p>