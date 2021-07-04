Digvijay Kapadia passes away

NASHIK: Former President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Digvijay Kapadia passed away Sunday morning due to brief illness. He was 76. He is survived by his wife, son Vikram, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. His 75th birthday was celebrated last year on July 3, 2020.

Late Kapadia had fought for the right to justice of business community for nearly thirty to forty years while leading the All India Cloth Merchant Federation. In 2010, he was the President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce. Earlier, as the Vice President of Maharashtra Chamber, he had inaugurated an agricultural exhibition in Nashik.

As the Chairman of Panchavati Education Society and R P Vidyalaya, he had done an exemplary work in the field of education. He was actively involved in anti-octroi agitations. Kapadia served for many years on the Income Tax Consumer Advisory Committee. He was also the member of the Sales Tax Advisory Committee. and the Railways divisional and zonal committees for many years.

Through Jaycee, the Lions and the Rotary Clubs, he was instrumental in setting up several projects. He had worked as the president of Kutchi Lohana Samaj. From 2004 to 2013, Kapadia had started the agricultural expo from Nashik as the Vice President of Maharashtra Chamber to get fair prices for farmers’ goods and to have a good market.

Lost true friend

We have lost a fearless personality in Nashik’s business sector. Digvijay bhai, who had a deep knowledge of public relations and all fields, never had ego. If he made a mistake, he did not hesitate to apologize for it. He had imparted business and skill development training to the youth of Lohana community for five years. It is a pity that I have lost a true childhood friend. - Jitubhai Thakkar

A versatile personality

We worked together through Rotary for ten years and learned something new from him every moment. He taught many things like how to work in a team, how to have time management, how to plan everything in an organisation, how to develop personality. Today we have lost the great versatile personality. - Dr. Nivedita Pawar

Received guidance

‘Marave Pari Kirtirupe Urave’. This slogan truly fit him. He was my Guru and guide. The name of the Textile Association was literally big. Every time in my life I received proper guidance. The right guiding personality is lost. - Satish Shah