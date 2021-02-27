Digital signature facility introduced for learner’s licenses

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Office of the Commissioner of Transport has made available the facility of digital signature to get a learner’s driving licenses to the driver-owners on an experimental basis. In the last ten to twelve days, about 20,000 drivers have availed of this facility. This type of signature facility will be made available for the permanent license process and other services soon.</p>.<p>The RTO office is frequented by driverowners throughout the day to get a new driving license, vehicle registration, transfer of a vehicle to another person’s name and other work. The RTO has made an online application facility available to reduce rush at the office. RTO has 110 different types of services out of which most of the important and driver related services are now made online. </p><p>As the service went online, applications for licenses, permits and others became available on it. However, the online service did not have the facility of digital signature on the application. The person has to go to the RTO to print the application, sign it and submit it again. To get rid of this, the Transport Commissioner’s Office decided to introduce a digital signature facility. Work on it has been going on for the last six months. The service, which started ten days ago for the first learner’s license, has benefited 20,000 drivers in the state. </p><p>Online applications have been submitted to the RTO by digital signature. Technical issues such as not signing for a long time, not appearing even after signing and the sudden start of the next application process have been resolved and now the service is running smoothly. Digital signature facility for other services soon The digital signature facility will also be introduced for permanent licenses and applications for exact copies, transfer of documents and other services. It is learned that a proposal for a permanent license has been submitted to the senior officials and the service will start in the first week of March.</p>