Digital financial transactions essential: Tanpure

He was speaking at a farmers’ meeting in Pathare organised jointly by the Pathare branch of District Bank and Pathare Vikas Sanstha, a financial channel for farmers in the Pathare area. Rajendra Ghumre, the newly elected Director of Kolpewadi Cooperative Sugar Factory and former Panchayat Samiti Chairman, presided over this meeting held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). He added everyone must become financially and digitally literate in the agricultural sector. Bank Inspector Kailas Niragude introduced the members and customer programmers offered by the bank. July 12, 1982, is the foundation day of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development.

Bank officials interacted with members and customers. In his presidential speech, Rajendra Ghumre said there is a need for harmony between the bank and the customers, and for the bank to regain its glory, everyone must show trust in the bank’s policies.

Sarpanch Sujata Narode of Pathare Budruk, Sarpanch Vishnupant Bendkule of Pathare Khurd, Sarpanch Mandatai Davange of Waregaon, Sudhakar Shinde, Bank General Manager Nitin Ostwal, Chief Executive Ramesh Shewale, Balasaheb Bendkule, Divisional Officer Bharat Arote, and others were present at the occasion.