Digilocker facility by YCMOU

NASHIK: The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has launched Digilocker system for degree certificates. In the first phase, degree certificates of more than 2.90 lakh students who have passed the examinations held in May 2019 and May 2020 in the academic year 2018-19 and 2019-20 will be available in Digilocker. The rest of the degree certificates will also be made available in Digilocker in phases.

Under the Government of India’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has registered an academic award record on Digilocker as per the instructions given by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi, to make the academic certificates of students available in Digilocker.

Digilocker system was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Dr. E Vayunandan. At this time, the registrar of the university, Dr. Dinesh Bhode, Controller of Examinations Bhatu Prasad Patil, Programmer Rajendra Markad, Data Processing Supervisor Premnath Sonawane, Software Engineer Pradeep Kumar Pawar were present.

Students can register on the website digilocker.gov.in or by downloading the Digilocker app from the mobile play store and using their Aadhaar number or mobile number. Students should select the name of their Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University by clicking on the Education option and then by selecting the Degree Certificate option and filling in their academic information, the degree certificate will be available to the student in digital format by Digilocker. Meanwhile, two lakh ninety thousand degree certificates from the 26th Convocation Program have been made available on Digilocker.