Dighavkar explains equation of superpower and farmers

Nashik : In an award ceremony the Special Inspector General of Nashik Periphery, Dr Pratap Dighavkar said, "There is no need for astrologer to predict that the country will become a superpower if the farmers become rich." He also warned that, if someone tries to cheat the farmers, the one has to deal with him.



Jai Kisan Farmers Forum and Aamchi Mati, Aamchi Manas jointly organised the Krishiratna Awards, on the occasion of the 122nd birth anniversary of Punjabrao Deshmukh. Dighavkar was speaking at the ceremony. Krishiratna awards were given to 40 farmers from around Maharashtra. They were felicitated with medals, trophies, paithani, certificates and special honors by the dignitaries.



At this time MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil adopted 209 farmer families who committed suicide. He said that his family will always ahead for the farmers. Vikhepatil said that the farmers' laws are in the interest of the farmers and only farmers in Punjab are protesting. On the occasion Kishor Darade, Sadhana Jadhav, Director, IFFCO, Uddhav Nimse, Dr Santosh Jadhav, Organic Farmer Sadubhau Shelke and others were present.



At the beginning of the program, the president of Jay Kisan Forum Dr Sanjay Jadhav explained the work and activities of the organization and highlighted the work of Punjabrao Deshmukh. For organising the event Gorakshanath Jadhav, Sunil Nikam, Bhagwan Khare, Nivruti Nyaharkar, Mayur Gaul, Savita Jadhav, Sham Gosavi, Vasant Aher, Uttam Raundal, Balasaheb Mate, Sandeep Kale and others worked hard for the success of the programme.