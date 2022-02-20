Differently-abled should have a positive outlook towards life: Mandhare

NASHIK: If a person has a positive outlook towards life, they live a quality life and understand the world better. One should focus on their development and self-confidence instead of what they lack. Everyone should cultivate their mind through the cultural environment and learn from their surroundings.

Differently-abled should focus on positive aspects and face their challenges with confidence and determination, stated District Collector Suraj Mandhare. Vishwas Gyan Prabodhini and Research Institute, Nashik, Mission Institute for Training Research and Action, Nagpur and Freedom Trust, Chennai, Mitra Nagpur, in association with District Disability Rehabilitation Center, Nashik, had organised a selection and measurement camp for differently-abled at Kusmagraj Smarak.

The camp aimed at providing prosthetic legs to differently-abled (belonging to Nashik District) through Corporate Social Responsibility funds. More than 110 differentlyabled participated in the camp. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Mandhare said every day some instances happen and restore one’s faith in humanity.

It is everyone’s responsibility to support the speciallyabled ones trying their best to reshape their lives. Chief Guest Vishwas Thakur said everyone should support the specially-abled to help them lead a positive life and become well aware of their rights.

Ravi Iyengar of Freedom Trust Chennai said one needs to ignite the hope of living and provide them with a purpose to live and strive in life. Abhijit Raut of Mitra Sanstha said, “Apart from supporting them, it is our responsibility to help them learn about their rights and fulfil their basic needs.”