Differently-abled receive ceiling fans

NASHIK: Lahvit gram panchayat, the largest village in Nashik taluka and the village housing maximum number of persons with disability, distributed ceiling fans to 61 beneficiaries from five per cent disability cess of gram palika. The taluka secretary of Divyang Sanghatana Yashwant Satpute had followed up on the matter.

Gram panchayat officers and staff along with Sarpanch Satyabhama Lokare, Deputy Sarpanch Nivruti Muthal, members Kiran Gaikwad, Gotiram Suryavanshi, Kavita Muthal, Archana Palde and Shakuntala Dheringe took special efforts. Also present were district and taluka office bearers of Divyang Sanghatana. In the presence of all, ceiling fans were distributed to the specially abled from the cess. Various office bearers, including Ravindra Tile, District Organiser of Divyang Sanghatana, thanked the gram panchayat.