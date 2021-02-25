Dial 1926 to curb poaching, smuggling

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik West Forest Department has issued a toll-free number to curb poaching, illegal smuggling of forest property. Forest and wildlife lovers can now help the forest department in this endeavor. Every element of nature is important for maintaining the balance of the environment. To conserve and protect all these elements, Nashik West Forest Department has made available toll-free number 1926 of the Forest Department for the general Nashik citizens." </p> .<p>If there is any information regarding forest fires or illegal logging, encroachment, wildlife crimes, wildlife trafficking, poaching, wildlife accidents, etc. Nashikites should immediately report to this number," stated the forest official. Number service will be available 24 hours a day.</p><p> There is a large number of leopards in the vicinity of Nashik. Incidents of man-animal conflict are also occurring here. In such a scenario, the information provided by Nashikites to the forest department will be of utmost importance. It can save someone's life. Other information will also help in curbing illegal activities in the forest, said Pankaj Garg, Deputy Forest Conservator, Western Forest Department.</p>