Total 68 new cases were recorded on Friday in Dhule district, taking the number of such cases to 1224 in the district.Of 1224, 746 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man from Mohadi suburb, who was admitted to a government medical college in the city, died of corona on Friday.With this, fatalities has shot up to 62, district authorities informed.