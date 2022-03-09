Dhodap Fort to be renovated: Chaudhary

NASHIK: Dhodap Fort is known as a symbol of history and showcases the bravery and prowess of freedom fighters. Located in the Satmal mountain range of Nashik district, the fort holds historic importance and symbolises hard work and victory. However, the fort is in a dilapidated state at present. Tourism is shut at this fort due to inadequate facilities. Therefore, the committee will soon meet the Minister of Tourism and Environment and discuss the renovation of Dhodap fort, stated Bhausaheb Chaudhary.

Dhodap fort dates back to the Peshwa period. Bhausaheb Chaudhary, Shiv Sena’s Nashik District contact chief, inspected the fort with his colleagues. After climbing the magnificent fort, Bhausaheb Chaudhary and his associates visited the Shiva Temple and took a tour of the entire fort. He added the towers are in a state of disrepair, the freshwater wells are covered with mud, and the water tanks are in disrepair.

A paved road is required to reach the fort base. Legal excavations based on the research will reveal antiquities to the world. During their visit, tourists also expressed their concern over the poor condition of this historic fort.

Shiv Sena will conduct a clean-up drive at the fort, clearing footpaths and shrubs, and improving the condition of the tourism hub at Hatti Gaon, which is closed at present, said Chaudhary. Taluka chief Vilas Bhavar, sub-taluka chief Santosh Mohan, other party members, and villagers were present at the occasion.