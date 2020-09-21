Dhawan misses chance to equal Raina’s record

<p><strong>DUBAI :</strong></p><p>Delhi Capitals star batsman Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a chance to equal Suresh Raina’s Indian Premier League milestone.</p>.<p>During the Sunday game, Dhawan scored a duck as Delhi beat Kings XI Punjab in the one-over eliminator. The left-handed batsman has scored 37 half-centuries in 159 IPL matches so far and needed one more 50 on Sunday to equal Raina’s record of 38 IPL fifties which is the highest by any Indian player.</p><p>After being pushed to the brink, the Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerve to edge out the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a heart-stopping Super Over decider to open their IPL campaign on a positive note.</p><p>After the 20-over-per-innings match was tied at 157 runs, the Super Over was enforced and in the pressure cooker situation, Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi team prevailed at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.</p><p>Bowling first in the Super Over, Delhi’s South African pacer Kagiso Rabada kept his cool to snatch two wickets and concede just a couple of runs to K. L. Rahul’s team. Chasing, Delhi easily hunted down the three-run target to start their campaign in this year’s IPL with a thrilling victory.</p>