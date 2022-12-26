Dharma, Artha, Kaam and Moksha have universal relevance:  Chaitanya Maharaj

Nashik
Giving a meaningful insight into the spiritual concepts of Dharma (righteousness), Artha (economic values), Kaam (pleasure) and Moksha (enlightenment) which have universal relevance for a happier life and infact are the main pillars for the objectives of life, Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar in his observation said that in pursuit of achieveing these objectives one tends to focus more on Dharma and Moksha; however artha and kaam are equally importatnt. Moksha is a concept. One cannot deny it completely.
People feel that attainment of moksha can be through scriptures and spirutuality but in fact it is a fact of life. Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Tukaram Maharaj have rightfully explained the connotation between Dharma and Adhyatma (spirituality), he said. Deglurkar Maharaj was speaking at the inaugural lecture of the three day series of the annual 60th Memorial Lecture series of Late Bastiramji Sarda at Parashuram Saykhedkar Natyagriha here on Sunday.
Deglurkar Maharaj elaborated on the topic of “Dharma, Artha, Kaam and Moksha”. Giving an example from Bhagwat Gita, Chaitanya Maharaj said that the ultimate truth is Moksha. It is not necessary to sacrifice Dravya (money) for attaining Moksha, he added.
All are in need of it and hence it is not wrong to gain it. Food, water, shelter and money are the basic needs of a human to survive. It cant be stated that one who seeks these is doing wrong, he observed. He stated that every human strives for the pursuit of pleasure or happiness. It is his right to do so. However, it is not that he has not attained happiness ever in life. It may be more or less. But he gains happiness along with the pain in life. It is his objective to reduce pain and attain more happiness.
It is human tendency to think about adverse situations however he dose not want to look at his favourable situations. He further explained the thought of Abhyuday (progress) stating that the sequencing of Dharma, Artha, Kaam and Moksha should be understood and imbibed in life. The programme was started by garlanding the image of Late Bastiramji Sarda by Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar. Janak Sarda, managing director, Deshdoot welcomed Deglurkar Maharaj.
- Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar