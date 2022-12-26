Dharma, Artha, Kaam and Moksha have universal relevance:  Chaitanya Maharaj

All are in need of it and hence it is not wrong to gain it. Food, water, shelter and money are the basic needs of a human to survive. It cant be stated that one who seeks these is doing wrong, he observed. He stated that every human strives for the pursuit of pleasure or happiness. It is his right to do so. However, it is not that he has not attained happiness ever in life. It may be more or less. But he gains happiness along with the pain in life. It is his objective to reduce pain and attain more happiness.