Dhanteras: Celebration in high spirits

Nashik

With customers’ sentiment recovering after about two years of lull, and as the festive fervour reaches a crescendo this year on Dhanteras with Diwali around the corner to be followed by the wedding season, the jewellers seemed bullish about glittering sales and looked to negate the gloom of the pandemic. “There are no Covid restrictions anymore and people are moving freely. Gold prices are also low and that has added to the excitement amongst clients, and people are also using this as a good time to buy their wedding jewellery or which they will gift for weddings," said a city jeweller.

Meanwhile, this year the festival of Dhanteras was celebrated across the city with much fervour yesterday after the lifting of the pandemic curbs. This auspicious occasion, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is the first day that marks the beginning of the festival of Diwali. The city witnessed huge rush of buyers since morning in prime market areas of Shalimar, Main Road, Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati and other sub-urban areas. Due to crowds, traffic jams were also witnessed at Dwarka, Sarda Circle, Shalimar and Ravivar Karanja areas.

Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils. Medical fraternity worshipped God Dhanvantari and prayed for better health of people.

As Dhanteras has traditionally been regarded as the most auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver and other metal products, people flocked to market areas in large numbers to buy them.

The Saraf Bazaar in city also witnessed a good turnover. It witnessed people’s turnout in large number to buy gold and silver jewelleries.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the God of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, and to help rid it of the suffering of disease.

Dhanteras is the worship of lord Dhanvantari. Lord Dhanvantari, according to Hindu Mythology, emerged during Samudra Manthan, holding a Kalasha full of Amrit (an Ayurvedic herbal mix bestowing immortality) in one hand and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other hand. He is considered to be the Vaidya of Gods.

Lakshmi Puja which is performed when lamps of clay (Diyas) are lit. Bhajans, devotional songs in praise of Goddess Lakshmi, are sung and Navaidya of traditional sweets is offered to the Goddess. A lightly pound dried coriander seeds with jaggery (cane sugar) and offer the mixture as Navaidya.