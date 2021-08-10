Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples

NASHIK: Even though the famous lord Kapaleshwar temple at Ramkund was closed on Monday, the devotees offered their prayers bowing on the first step of the temple throughout the day. The city police have ordered to keep all lord Shiva temples in the city and Panchavati area closed. Many devotees remembered lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the first Monday of Shravan month. Rituals were performed at lord Kapaleshwar temple at 5 am.

Against the backdrop of the Corona, the palanquin procession of the lord was taken out at 4.30 pm in the presence of a few priests. After this, a grand prayer was performed in the temple at 8.30 pm. Meanwhile, Panchavati police have put up barricades around the Kapaleshwar temple and closed the temple to devotees. Roads leading to Ramkund were closed with barricades in Malegaon Stand, Indrakund, Malviya Chowk, Shani Chowk, near Sai Baba temple area near Malegaon Stand.

The famous Baneshwar Mahadev temple at Ramkunda, however, was witnessed the rush of women devotees throughout the day. Even though Nilakanth Mahadev temple at Nandur Ghat in Panchavati, Sharvayeshwar Mahadev temple at Janardana Swamy Ashram, Naroshankar temple, Omkareshwar Mahadev temple at Hirawadi were closed, devotees were seen outside the closed temples to take darshan of the lord.