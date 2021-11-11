Devotees keep away from Ramkund; Crowd at Nandini

NASHIK: Every year, women devotees congregate at Ramkund on the banks of river Godavari for Chhath Puja. Devotees take a holy dip in the river and pay homage to the sun.

This year, however, the police administration did not permit the festival at Godaghat as well as to hold cultural events in the area as the threat of Corona was not over yet.

As a result, on Wednesday (Nov 10) evening, the North Indian brothers kept themselves away from Ramkund and preferred to perform Chhath Puja at their home.