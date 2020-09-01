Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh

<p>NASHIK :</p><p>Amid the restrictions enforced in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, devotees bade emotional farewell to beloved deity Lord Ganesh here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Public Ganesh mandals organized various social projects considering current pandemic crisis and celebrated the festival in simple manner.</p><p>Corona warriors who are serving patients were honoured by mandals. Health check up camps were also conducted.</p><p>On the other, Nashikites celebrated the festival eco-friendly way. Devotees immersed Lord Ganesh idols in Godavari river and its tributaries, praying to end the Corona crisis.</p><p>Nashik Municipal Corporation made arrangement for immersion of idols along rivers and set up artificial ponds.</p><p>The idol donation drive received a good response in city and suburban areas. Over 51,000 idols were collected till 4 pm.</p><p>In addition, nirmalya was also collected. A total of 13,822 idols were collected from Panchavati division, 5,742 from Nashik west division, 3,453 from Nashik east division, 7,981 from New Nashik division and 9,653 idols from Nashik Road division, totalling 51,717 idols were collected till 4 pm.</p>