Devotees bid adieu to lord Ganesh after 1.5 days

NASHIK :

Devotees on Sunday bade adieu to lord Ganesh after one-and-half day. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had taken all safety measures at Ramkund on the backdrop of Corona.

NMC and district administration took special care to avoid gathering of devotees as water is being discharged from Gangapur dam. This time government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for Ganesh mandals. The number of public Ganesh mandals has also been reduced.

Some devotees install lord Ganesh idol for a period of 10 days, some for seven and some for one-and-half-day. After completion of one-and-half day period, devotees bade adieu farewell to the lord with immersion in Godavari river.