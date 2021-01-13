Devgaon gets Suvidha Centre for handicrafts

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>To preserve the traditional handicrafts by the people of Devgaon in Surgana taluka, known for its richness in forest resources, a Samayik Suvidha Center has been opened by the forest department. The centre has been established to preserve the artifacts and overall development of the locals. </p>.<p>On January 9, 2021, the former Managing Director of Maharashtra State Bamboo Development Board, TSK Reddy inaugurated the centre. The centre consists of tools required for making various decorative and handicraft items from bamboo, such as four side planer cut off machine, disc sander, knot remover, polishing machine, and other necessary tools. </p><p>From January 18, local artisans will get trained by a team of expert trainers; to make artifacts with the help of these tools. The chief guests expressed that the locals should make good use of the provided equipment, make good quality ornaments and handicrafts to earn a decent income and contribute to the overall development of the village.</p><p>For the erection of this center, Hemant Shewale Assistant Forest Conservator Surgana said Forest Ranger Jhople Umbarthan and Forest team Umbarthan have put in efforts to make this center a reality. </p><p>The Deputy Conservator of Forest, Tushar Chavan, East Nashik, Chief Conservator of Forests Gudge Nashik, and BP Pawar Divisional Coordinator Maharashtra State Bamboo Development Board provided guidance for the project. </p><p>On the occasion, Divisional Coordinator B P Pawar, Assistant Forest Conservator of Surgana Sub-Division Hemant Shewale, Sarpanch of Gondune Gram Panchayat Wadekar, Chairman of the Joint Forest Management Committee Pawar, and others were present.</p>