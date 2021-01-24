Development works to start at Someshwar temple area

Nashik: Bhumi Pujan of various development works in the ancient and historic Someshwar Mahadev Temple area on Gangapur Road was held on Friday at the hands of Shiv Sena group leader and Ward No. 8 corporator Vilas Shinde.

In the first phase, development works of Rs. 20 lakh will be completed from the fund of Someshwar Mahadev Mandir Trust. The work is expected to be completed by Mahashivaratri festival, while in the second phase works of Rs. 35 lakh will be completed.

In the first phase, repair of Ram-Janki temple, Lakshmi-Narayan temple, construction of new floor in front of the office of the trust, repair of protective wall, installation of benches, seating arrangement for devotees etc. will be completed.

The works have been finalised with the approval of all the office bearers and members in the meeting of the Trust and with the permission of the Charity Commissioner.

The contractor has been appointed through e-tender. In the second phase, construction of a room for watchmen near the trust office, implementation of solar energy project on Ramsita Hall and operation of the entire premises on solar energy, compounding of all the premises of the institute etc. have been proposed.

Adv Bapusaheb Gaikar, President of the Trust informed that most of these works are being undertaken as per the suggestions given by the devotees. On the occasion, vice president Pramod Gore, secretary Balasaheb Lambe, treasurer Gokul Patil, Rahul Barve, Harishchandra Mogul, Avinash Patil, Devendra Bhutada, Shamsing Pardeshi, trustee and manager Dinesh Bhamre, former president Murlidhar Patil, Balasaheb Patil, Datta Patil, Nana Kadlag, and other citizens and devotees were present.