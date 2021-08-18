Development work worth crores of rupees approved

NASHIK: The various development work worth crores of rupees were sanctioned in the standing committee meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). The meeting was held online on Wednesday. It was chaired by chairperson Ganesh Geete. The development works were immediately approved after the meeting began. There was a post-approval for cleanliness work worth Rs 56.15 lakh at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall.

In addition, there was approval for the purchase of disposable material worth Rs 80 lakh for the health department. Though both subjects were adjourned in the previous meeting, there were no discussions over them. The development works including construction of paver block in NMC ward number 15, wall compound and paver block construction in NMC ward number 26, beautification of a traffic island in NMC ward number 23, repair of sewage line in NMC ward numbers 7, 12 and 13, laying of sewage line and water pipeline in NMC ward numbers 14 and 23 respectively were approved.

During the discussions, Shiv Sena member Sudhakar Badgujar slammed the administration as there was not a single meeting of an enquiry committee, formed to probe TDR and land acquisition scam since its formation. The committee was formed under the Additional Municipal Commissioner to probe TDR scam about the land, survey number 295 and survey number 246/1, 246/2 and 246/3. BJP member Mukesh Shahane raised a question mark over the promotion of Shivkumar Vanjari as city engineer.

BJP member Himgauri Adke demanded to provide financial aid to those women who are facing a financial crisis after their husbands succumbed to the Coronavirus. She demanded to provide the financial aid on the lines of Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation. Replying to this, Geete stated that he would discuss the issue with the Municipal Commissioner.