Development through BOT is legal: Mayor

Nashik: Mayor Satish Kulkarni on Thursday termed the allegation by the opposition about a decision to develop NMC plots on a BOT basis as false and informed that the dilapidated buildings will be redeveloped through BOT and their ownership will remain with the Corporation.

Fifty per cent of the built-up area will be leased to the developer for 33 years Through BOT and the remaining 50 per cent of the built-up area will be leased by the Corporation at today's market price, which will also increase the income from property and water tax. This plan should be freely approved by the opposition for development in Nashik. However, as some people are involved in partisan politics, they do not know what is good and what is bad, he stated in a release issued on Thursday.

It would have been better if the opposition had solved the complex issues of Nashik city through the government rather than just protesting, the Mayor said and appealed that the BOT project is in the rules and its next course of action will be in the rules.

He clarified, “People will teach us a lesson in the forthcoming elections if the ruling party does wrong. It should also be kept in mind that people will consider those who have not allowed development from time to time.”

Opposition is misleading Nashikites by making false statements about BOT in the media. NMC plots which have been lying for 60 to 70 years, need to be developed. Kiosks have been set up on NMC land at Dwarka. This land has been lying vacant for many years. A divisional office and a shopping centre mall will be set up there, he stated.

It is also necessary to pay attention to the Bhadrakali stand area. A shopping centre will be constructed in the Bhadrakali stand area on the NMC land. The administration will study those places where the scheme is to be implemented on a BOT basis. As no money of Nashik Municipal Corporation will be invested in these projects, the scheme will be implemented on the principle of build, operate and transfer basis, the Mayor also informed.

A consultant has been appointed to prepare business feasibility reports, plans, estimates, maps of proposed buildings, preparation of tenders, to check how the Corporation's official tenants can be accommodated in the project, as well as to check the legal and technical issues and provide necessary services. Therefore, the news that the properties of the Corporation have been given to the builders is wrong, he said.