Development of Nashik may be discussed

The Chief Minister is especially paying attention to Nashik and he held a meeting in Mumbai in November to discuss the issues of Nashik. At that time, he had given instructions to the administration regarding various issues including the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Therefore, this meeting has gained special importance. It is expected that discussions would be held on the recruitment process in the city, the beautification of the city, efforts to upgrade hospitals, schools, efforts to increase income, housing scheme sponsored by the central government, scheme of Amrut II and Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan.