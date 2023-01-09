Development of Nashik may be discussed

Nashik
A conference of all municipal commissioners in the state has been organized at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai on Wednesday (Jan 11th) to discuss various issues including recruitment and projects to be undertaken under government schemes. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair the conference that will be held at 9:30 am.
Municipal Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar has also been called to attend this special conference and there is a possibility that the pending issues in Nashik city are likely to be cleared.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given priority to solving the issues of Nashik. After he took over as the Chief Minister of the state, he focused on the planned development of cities.
The Chief Minister is especially paying attention to Nashik and he held a meeting in Mumbai in November to discuss the issues of Nashik. At that time, he had given instructions to the administration regarding various issues including the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Therefore, this meeting has gained special importance. It is expected that discussions would be held on the recruitment process in the city, the beautification of the city, efforts to upgrade hospitals, schools, efforts to increase income, housing scheme sponsored by the central government, scheme of Amrut II and Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan.
As the Chief Minister has called a conference of the commissioners of all the Municipal Corporations and chief executives of Class A Municipal Councils in the state, the development of the city is expected to regain momentum.