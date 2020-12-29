Development of city stalled during BJP regime: Thakre

Nashik: Nationalist Congreess Party has alleged that civic issues have remained as it is during the regime of Bharatiya Janata Party who has rule at Nashik Municipal Corporation. The development of Nashik city as well as wards has been stalled.

Uncontrolled functioning the rulers has led to rise in civic issues, alleged city chief Ranjan Thakre. He was addressing meetings that were conducted in ward number 17, 20 and 21 in Nashik Road division on Monday.The development works in city are stalled due to negligence of rulers.

If BJP corporators did development works in their wards, senior citizens would not table their complaints, Thakre said. District guardian minister set up Kalagram at Govardhan for women self help groups to sell their products, but it had not been started due to BJP’s narrow attitude.

Attention was not also paid to boat club project at Gangapur dam. This has led to loss in employment, he statedSenior citizens complained that road accidents are taking place as roads which are dug are not filled up.

Women demanded to provide a platform to sell the products manufactured by woman self help group.On the occasion local women joined the party.Chandrakant Sade, Vandana Chalisgaonkar and others were also present.