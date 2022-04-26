Develop city by keeping beauty intact: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation should develop the city by keeping the beauty of the city intact. As the responsibility of NMC has been doubled, only necessary works should be done, flyover and other development works in the city should be done as per requirements, so that the sky line of Nashik should not be damaged.

Also, the recruitment process for the essential posts sanctioned in the Municipal Corporation should be implemented immediately. Such instructions have been given by the Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to the NMC officials.

Bhujbal was speaking at the review meeting of the corporation held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar, Additional Commissioner Suresh Khade, Karuna Dahale, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Manoj Ghode Patil, Superintendent Engineer Sandeep Nalawade, City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari, Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Sumant More, Deputy Commissioner of Godavari Conservation Vijaykumar Munde and other officers and staff were present.

Bhujbal said 695 essential posts of the corporation have been sanctioned. The posts are in medical, water supply and fire department. The recruitment process for the sanctioned posts should be implemented as soon as possible. He took a detailed look at the financial condition of the corporation. As the corporation has a liability of Rs. 2800 crore, works should be prioritised as per requirement, he said.

While implementing various ambitious projects in Nashik city, it should be convenient. Anant Kanhere Maidan (Golf Club) is as important as Shivaji Maidan in Mumbai. That ground has historical significance. Therefore, unnecessary construction should be avoided to keep the ground open for large ceremonies.

Also Nashik city has the highest number of jogging tracks. But there is no place in the city for sports and big celebrations. The ground should be developed accordingly. The corporation will start an ETC center for the disabled. Education, training and services and other essential services should be made available through this center. Also, road works in the city should be done qualitatively. If there is a complaint about the quality of road work, it should be investigated by the quality department, those who do inferior work should not be spared, Bhujbal warned.

The Guardian Minister has instructed to take care that there will be no encroachment on the open space of the corporation. During Kumbh Mela, ring road works have been carried out in Nashik city and outside the city. Therefore, the newly proposed outer ring road should be studied and then developed. Don’t just do land acquisition, he advised. Priority should be given to develop the traffic islands in the city in an attractive and innovative way through CSR.

Under Namami Goda project, Godavari, four tributaries and 67 nallas should be decontaminated and Godavari and other rivers should be beautified. Priority should be given to restore Godavari and Nandini rivers. Also, the city’s water supply and sewage should be meticulously planned so that contaminated water should not flow into the river. Guardian Minister Bhujbal said.