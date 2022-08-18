Devashree Narad Award to Deshdoot Times Executive Editor Dr Vaishali Balajiwale

PUNE/NASHIK: Deshdoot Executive Editor Dr Vaishali Balajiwale has been selected for this year’s Devashree Narad Patrakarita Puraskar, given jointly by Vishwa Samwad Kendra and Deccan Education Society. The awards were announced yesterday by Abhay Kulkarni, President, Vishwa Samwad Kendra and Dr Sharad Kunte, President, Deccan Education Society in a press conference.

Senior Journalist Award winners include Vijay Baviskar, Group Editor, Lokmat; Times of India Pune Resident Editor Abhijit Atre, Kesari Kolhapur bureau chief Ashwini Tembe, Maharashtra Times Pimpri-Chinchwad special correspondent Sunil Landge and Sakal Pune executive editor Sheetal Pawar has been selected for the Ashwasak Patrakar Puraskar (promising journalist award).

Aditya Velhal of Sangli and video journalist Rukhmangad Potdar of Pune’s ‘Times Now’ as the photographer apart from Ghanshyam Deshmukh of Pune will also be honoured with the cartoonist award.

For the social media awards, Vinayak Dhere, Editor of ‘The Focus India’ from Nashik, Amit Paranjape from Pune and Vinita Telang from Sangli have been selected.

The award presentation ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 20 at 11 am at the Fergusson College Amphitheater by BJP National Spokesperson, MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Dr Sharad Kunte, Chairman of Deccan Education Society’s Council and Governing Body will preside over the award presentation ceremony.

This year marks the 11th year of the award initiative. These awards are given every year on the occasion of Narad Jayanti. Four journalists who have done remarkable work in the field of journalism are honoured with awards.

Due to the pandemic, the award presentation ceremony could not be held for the last two years. Therefore, the awards for the three years 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be given together. Every year, awards are given in the categories of Senior Journalist, Promising Journalist, Photographer/Cartoonist and Social Media.