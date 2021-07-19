Deuba, Modi share views on boosting India-Nepal ties

New Delhi: Nepal Premier Sher Bahadur Deuba today (Monday) spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged views on strengthening relations with India.

Deuba, who late on Sunday said his administration is looking forward to furthering ties with India, this afternoon had a telephone conversation with Modi and both "shared views" on Nepal-India relations.

"We shared views on further strengthening bilateral ties. PM Modi assured early supply of Covid Vaccines to Nepal. I thanked him for his warm words of congratulations," Deuba said in a tweet.

Deuba has said combating the Covid-19 pandemic and garnering an adequate number of vaccines for his people is his government's main priority. Late Sunday night, the new Nepali prime minister in a tweet said, "I look forward to closely working with you to strengthen the relationship between our two countries and people,."

He was responding to Modi who congratulated him on winning a overwhelming vote of confidence in the reinstated Pratinidhi Sabha. This is Deuba's fifth term in the prime minister's office. Modi in a tweet conveyed "best wishes for a successful tenure."

Modi said, "I look forward to working with you to further enhance our unique partnership in all sectors, and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people ties."

Deuba's predecessor K P Sharma Oli last month said that there were "misunderstandings" with India at one time, but "we should not be stuck in past misunderstandings but move forward looking at the future."

Kathmandu's relations with New Delhi were stressed after India in May opened an 80-km-long border road linking Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand and Nepal published a new map showing Lipulekh and Kalapani as its territories.