Deshdoot Property Expo concludes amidst overwhelming response

NASHIK: The Deshdoot’s ‘Panchavati Property Expo’, which was going on for the past three days, came to a grand conclusion with an unprecedented response from residents and home seekers from Panchavati and the surrounding areas. During the three days of the expo, which started on Friday, the people of Panchavati visited the stalls of various builders and made a promising journey towards fulfilling their dream of a ‘dream home’.

On the last day of the exhibition, many citizens visited their dream site by adhering to the pandemic rules and spent Sunday evening with the ‘Deshdoot’ family. Consumers were also impressed by the role played by ‘Deshdoot’ as an important link between builders and consumers during the three days of ‘Deshdoot Panchavati Property Expo’, which paved the way for fulfilling the dream of middle-class home buyers.

About 30 stalls from construction companies and home appliances organisations were on display. In three days, a silver coin was presented by Takle Jewellers and a Paithani by Sony Paithani through a lucky draw. Winners who were not present should contact the Deshdoot office near Congress Bhavan at Mahatma Gandhi Road within seven days, appealed by Deshdoot. “The winner needs to show his/her identity card and take away a prize,” it added.