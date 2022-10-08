Deshdoot Panchavati Property Expo kicks off on high note

Nashik

The Panchavati Property Expo 2022 organised by Deshdoot and sponsored by Krrish Group - land developers and builders, which includes housing projects that combine the four principles of good quality, convenient location, ample amenities and affordable cost, was inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries. Jayesh Thakkar, Founder President of Naredco Nashik, inaugurated the expo by cutting the ribbon. While the traditional lamp was lit by the dignitaries including former corporator Arun Pawar, Nikunj Mori, director of Krrish Group, Harshal Hanmante, director of Hanmante Builders, Amol Ghavre, general manager of Deshdoot advertising.

On the first day itself, the exhibition received a huge response from the Nashikites. The exhibition is organised at SLK Properties, Panchavati, opposite Raj Sweets, RTO corner, Dindori Road. 30 stalls of reputed builders and similar have been set up in it.

Earlier Amol Ghavre welcomed the chief guests. Arun Pawar and Jayesh Thakkar praised Deshdoot Parivar for creating a bridge of trust between common citizens and construction professionals.

The expo will be open for all till Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm.