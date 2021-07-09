Deploy IoT to track performance, functioning of oxygen plants: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) directed the officials to deploy advance technology such as Internet of Things (IoT) to track performance and functioning of oxygen plants at a local and national level.

Reviewing the progress of oxygen supply augmentation and availability across the country, he was apprised about a pilot being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants.

While briefing the Prime Minister about the progress on installation of PSA Oxygen plants across the country, the officials said that more than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contribution from PM CARES as well as various ministries and Public Sector Units.

The officials also briefed him that PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country and would be functional and those will support more than four lakh oxygenated beds across the country.

PM Modi also asked officials to ensure the proper training of hospital staff for operation and maintenance of these oxygen plants and to ensure that each district must have a trained personnel available.

The officials informed him that a training module has been prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8000 people across the country.

Prime Minister also instructed to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same. Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and other important officials were present in the meeting.