Deolalites await cleanliness drive

DEOLALI CAMP :

Following the issue raised by the president of Chhawa Maratha Sanghatna Muslim Youth, over the long grown grass, the Cantonment Board cleaned ward No. 1 of Deolali.

The board took conscience of the situation and assured that it will clean, and eradicate long grass from all the wards.

However, these pictures speak louder than their assurance. The nallas of Deolali are filled with long grown varieties of grass, and the garbage is scattered all over the place.



Residents complain about the continuous bad smell, poor hygiene, and unpleasant view. The long grass gives hiding places to snakes, scorpions, and other poisonous insects that can prove detrimental to human health.



Mosquito-borne diseases too increase when mosquitoes find a swampy marshy land with stagnant water. In the wake of ongoing crisis, it becomes important to keep a check on hygiene, and keep epidemics like Malaria, and dengue at bay.



Speaking of untreated garbage in nallas, it causes pollution, unpleasant view, poor hygiene, and leads to a number of illnesses.



The health superintendent had informed Deshdoot Times that most of the nallas were cleaned during the start of the monsoon season, one or two were left as their main attention is towards Covid-19. Even after a month, the condition remains the same.