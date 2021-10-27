Deolali’s weekly market to reopen

DEOLALI CAMP: As per the orders of Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer, Deolali Cantonment Board, the famous Sunday weekly market of Deolali Camp will reopen from 31st October 2021. The Sunday weekly market in the Gawliwada area was a livelihood for many farmers and vegetable vendors. The market’s timings were from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Almost all the families of Deolali Camp and Bhagur used to visit this market for weekly shopping.

Even some people from Nashikroad and other surrounding areas used to visit this market for good quality vegetables and other items. Earlier, the market was known as a vegetable market. Later on, a variety of items like spices, sweets, clothes were added at this market as vendors gathered at this one-stop-shop place.

However, due to the pandemic, the market was shut and vegetable vendors were shifted at Lam Road. Other vendors dispersed in various lanes of the town. The vendors’ shift created problems for residents as their stall on one of the camp’s main roads led to severe traffic congestion. Neither did the public maintain social distancing, nor did they wear a mask. After the second wave subsided, many organisations and residents requested the Cantonment Board of Deolali to reopen the vegetable market, stating that the market provides good quality vegetables at cheap rates.

Following their demand, the CEO passed the order of reopening the market. He has requested the residents to follow SMS (Social distancing, mask, and sanitizer) to prevent the third wave.