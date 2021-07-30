Deolali’s oxygen plant inauguration tomorrow

DEOLALI CAMP: The Cantonment General Hospital’s oxygen plant, donated by Hansraj Damodar Trust, Mumbai, and the Bhalerao family, has been erected in the hospital’s premises. Its Inauguration ceremony will happen on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. in the Cantonment Hospital. The oxygen plant worth Rs.30 lakh will ensure adequate oxygen supply to the hospital for the possible third wave.

MP Hemant Godse’s consistent efforts to set up an oxygen plant, citing the shortage in the second wave, proved to be successful as the Bhalerao family and Hansraj Trust donated an oxygen plant worth Rs.30 lakh to the hospital. The plant will generate enough oxygen to sustain 35 patients daily. The plant was set up in less than a month and will be inaugurated by MP Hemant Godse and Board President Brigadier A. Rajesh.