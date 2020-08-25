Deolali Bandh on Friday

NASHIK :

The Cantonment Board of Deolali had announced an increase in garbage tax by Rs. 200 for residential and commercial purposes.

This decision hasn't gone too well, and as a result, all the parties and trade associations in Deolali have decided to observe bandh on Friday (August 28). MP Hemant Godse and MLA Saroj Ahire had warned of agitation over the rise in tax.Out of 62 Cantonment boards in the country, garbage tax has been levied only on the residents under the Cantonment board of Deolali.

In this regard, Deolalites had agitated against the administration.Taking conscience of the situation, household garbage tax was accordingly reduced to Rs. 200 instead of Rs.400 and commercial garbage tax was reduced to Rs.600 instead of Rs.1000.In the meantime, the administration of this town has disappointed the citizens.

The big question is why garbage tax is levied differently even though all taxes are under property tax. Despite repeated reports in the media, the administration is ignoring the current scenario.Backtracking from its earlier decision, the actual household garbage tax has been doubled from Rs. 200 to Rs. 400.

While the commercial garbage tax from Rs. 600 to Rs.1200.According to a survey conducted under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Cantonment board of Deolali ranked 52nd out of 62, which shows the cleanliness level of Cantonment board.

The question lies that what does it do from the amount of garbage tax it collects from the public.On Friday, a morcha will be held near the Cantonment office on behalf of all parties and trade associations to agitate against increased garbage tax.

As informed by the NCP vice president, Ratan Chawla, this morcha will be led by MP Hemant Godse and MLA Saroj Ahire. If situation demands, the vice president will also go on a hunger strike.