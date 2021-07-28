Deolali residents tensed about vaccination shortage

DEOLALI CAMP: Deolali Camp’s population is 60,000 plus, but the district’s health department only provides 100 to 150 vaccination doses for the town. As a result, the town’s vaccination process is lagging compared to other gram panchayat and council areas. Gawaliwada Mitra Mandal president Suresh Kadam and Congress city president Aziz Sheikh have demanded the district administration to increase the doses supply to 500 for Deolali.

The Cantonment General Hospital won an award for successfully fighting the pandemic, and the town is famous all across the state for its health facilities. The district administration’s health department provides vaccination according to the population of the area. Gram Panchayats with 1000 to 2000 residents get 100 to 150 doses. However, the town doesn’t get adequate doses for a 60,000 plus population. In neighbouring villages like Bhagur, senior citizens above 45 age and youngsters from 18 to 44 get vaccinated regularly.

However, in Deolali’s Cantonment Hospital, 100 doses were administered to youngsters only on one day. On the other days, they manage both groups in limited doses. Thousands of youngsters in the neighbouring villages have got vaccinated, but the statistics of the camp remain low. The hospital performed so well during the first and second wave but isn’t able to give proper vaccine facilities due to lack of doses.

Due to the limited number of doses, citizens stand outside the hospital from 3 a.m. onwards, struggling to get vaccinated. When the citizens reached out to MP Hemant Godse and MLA Saroj Ahire, the doses increased following their phone calls to the administration. However, the doses were reduced once again. The activists have demanded the health department to take immediate action and arrive at a solution for Deolali residents.