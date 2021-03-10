Deshdoot Times

Deolali readies for Swachh Survekshan 2021

Clean and Green Deolali
Deolali readies for Swachh Survekshan 2021
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
cantonment board of Deolali
Swachh Survekshan 2021
Clean and Green Deolali
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com