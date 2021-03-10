Deolali readies for Swachh Survekshan 2021

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The Cantonment Board of Deolali has participated in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ and is adamant to stand by the slogan, “Clean and Green Deolali." The health department has appealed to the residents of Cantt. to separate wet and dry waste, use dustbins for disposal, and keep their premises and surroundings clean.</p>.<p>Last year, Deolali Cantonment slipped from 39th to 52nd position in the national survey. In view of the seriousness of the matter, Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Sonawane have immediately directed the health department to restore cleanliness in all the wards. The health department of the administration has implemented new concepts in the city. </p><p>Under the guidance of Rajinder Singh Thakur, Health Superintendent, Assistant Health Inspectors Aman Gupta, Atul Mundhe, Jitesh Singhania, and all his staff are carrying out various activities besides daily work. To maintain public health, all public toilets in the city have been painted with cleaning time, names of employees working for the toilet, concerned officials, and contact numbers. </p><p>Best out of waste items are being put up at public places to beautify the town. For the purpose of public awareness, the walls have been painted, and the team is explaining to all the shopkeepers not to use single-use plastic. Deolali is ready for a clean survey and while participating in this process, the residents should keep the premises clean and encourage others to do the same. - Rajinder Singh Thakur, Health Superintendent</p>