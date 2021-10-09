Deolali needs town planning: Godse

DEOLALI CAMP: In view of the growing population of Deolali and seeing the pace of construction of houses, roads, lights, water, toilets, schools, hospitals and other basic infrastructural necessities, the Deolalites should get benefits of all these facilities in a proper manner. With this in mind, under section 233 of the Cantonment Act, 2006, town planning should be done at the earliest, stated former DCB Vice President Balwant Godse.

With MP Hemant Godse’s help, efforts should be made to reach out to the officials of the central government’s Defense Ministry, he demanded. In a statement issued after meeting the ex-officio chairman of the board, Brigadier R. Ragesh, the former vice president said that in the pre-independence period, in 1918, the British set up military camps.

The cantonment law was enacted in 1924 to provide all kinds of basic civic amenities to military officers and soldiers through such camps. Unlike local self-governing bodies across the country, the cantonment is governed by a joint board consisting of military officers and representatives from civilian areas. The Cantonment Act is amended from time to time in the public interest.

The Cantonment Board’s 1965 Town Planning Order approves a plan for the construction of a house off the main road, subject to certain conditions. Although the cantonment law was amended in 2006 with clear instructions under section 233, construction is not done in that manner, so many roads have become inconvenient for the citizens. If the town planning of the actual city had been done, the schools, hospitals, roads, grounds would have been properly planned.

Moreover, the instructions given regarding the main roads would have been followed and the construction plans would have been approved in that manner, Godse said. The construction plans approved in many by-lanes in the Lam Road area today are very close to the road, so the board chairman should instruct the chief executive officer to approve the construction plans as per the provisions of the cantonment law and work for town planning anew.

With MP Hemant Godse’s help, efforts should be made to reach out to the officials of the Defense Ministry, he demanded and hoped that the concept of a clean and beautiful Deolali can be a model example in the country in the near future.