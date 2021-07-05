Deolali Innerwheel Club honoured

NASHIK: Deolali Innerwheel Club has been honoured for the implementation of various projects. It has given away 16 awards for various activities throughout the year. Meena Patil, chief of Deolali Innerwheel Club, has set a record by implementing 105 activities in the last year, including women empowerment, tree planting, help to Covid-19 patients, Annapurna, Deolali Innerwheel Katta at Nanegaon, Innerwheel island, Nanegaon. The initiative was recognized at the district level and 16 awards were presented by district chairman Minal Lathi. Meena Patil was honoured with the special award of ‘dynamic president’. The Club office bearers and members were also present on the occasion.