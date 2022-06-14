Deolali High School clerk Vijay Sonar gets Best Non-teaching Award

NASHIK: To commemorate the ninth anniversary of the Independent Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (ISTU), a programme was organised on Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022, at Parshuram Saikhedkar Natya Mandir, Nashik. Vijay Jagannath Sonar, a differently-abled clerk of Deolali High School, Dhondi Road, Deolali Camp, was felicitated by the guests with Adarsh ​​Shikshakettar Puraskar for his academic and social work.

Vijay Sonar, a differently-abled person, is working for the differently-abled people for the last 15 years, providing them with the facilities and help they need. He also works with Preeti Smriti Manch for poor students and as a Right To Information activist.

Rohit Gangurde, President, Independent Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers Union (ISTU), Kishore Shinde, General Secretary, Dinesh Ahire, Vice President; and Mirza Beg, a well-known comedian, were present at the occasion.