Deolali Cantonment Board secured 4th position in country

DEOLALI CAMP: The Deolali Cantonment Board has lived up to its slogan, “Clean Deolali, Green Deolali’ as it secured the fourth position in the Central Government’s annual survey of cleanliness i.e., Swachh Survekshan 2021. Out of the total 62 cantonment boards in the country, the Deolali Cantonment Board secured the fourth position in their category and has bagged the first position in Maharashtra.

The board has done a phenomenal job as they shifted from 52nd position in 2020 to 4th in 2021 i.e., moved up by 48 positions to create a name for their area.

As the board didn’t achieve a satisfactory rank in 2020, the whole team pulled up its socks to bag a decent rank in the 2021 survey. With the help of sanitation workers, the board members climbed the ladder of success. They implemented various practices like door-to-door garbage collection, developed garbage points, and created awareness among the residents regarding cleanliness and sanitation.

The Ahmedabad Cantonment Board has secured the first position in the country under the Cantonment category. Under cities, Indore secured the title of ‘India’s Cleanest City’ for the fifth time in the survey.

Former CEO Ajay Kumar, CEO Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, Deputy CEO Sanjay Sonawane, Health Superintendent Aman Gupta, Health Inspector Shivraj Chavan, Atul Munde, Shazeb Sayyed, permanent workers, and contractual workers put in efforts to reach this spot.

“All credits go to Former CEO Mr.Ajay Kumar, Health Superintendent Aman Gupta, and all the sanitation workers working dedicatedly to keep the town clean and green. They have put in great efforts, and we will continue to work harder to better our position.” - Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer, Deolali Cantonment Board

“When I joined in last year, I wasn’t even aware of the survekshan. When I was introduced to the whole annual survey process, I decided I wanted to do something for the residents. We focused on technicalities to better the condition of the town. We focused on a sustainable system of sanitation and created awareness about the same among residents. Developing new garbage points in town and door-to-door garbage collection helped us in achieving the rank. This achievement was possible because of teamwork and cooperation.” - Aman Gupta, Health Superintendent, Deolali Cantonment Board

“Former CEO Mr.Ajay Kumar, all the elected members, sanitation workers, contractual workers, and conservancy staff workers played an important role in achieving this rank.”- Bhagwan Katariya, Former Corporator

“It’s a combined effort of all the board members who worked non-stop for Deolali town. Special mention to Health Superintendent Aman Gupta and Deputy CEO Sanjay Sonawane’s efforts. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of Brig J S Goraya, who always found time to motivate our safaikarmis. All elected members also supported our effort, and above all, I will thank people of Deolali for this achievement.” - Mr. Ajay Kumar, Former Chief Executive Officer, Deolali Cantonment Board