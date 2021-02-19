Deolali Cantonment Board launches night sweeping campaign

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The Deolali Cantonment Board administration has taken a positive stand on making the city clean and beautiful. It has decided to dispose of the garbage accumulated in the city at night. For the last few days, the sanitation workers are cleaning the areas at night and thus, leaving no stone unturned to keep Deolali clean and green. </p>.<p>The Deolali Cantonment Board’s cleanliness survey rank was disappointing in 2020. It fell to 52nd position out of 62 cantonments in the cleanliness survey, falling 13th positions from its previous rank in 2019. The administration has again participated in the Sanitation Survey 2021, and they are working on the concept of waste segregation. Also, a unique experiment to clean major roads in the city during the night has been started to create more awareness among the citizens. </p><p>The campaign is being implemented in stages at Levitt Market, Wadner Road, Mithai Street, Masjid Street, Howson Road through the concept of Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar and under the guidance of Superintendent of health Rajinder Singh Thakur and Assistant Health Superintendent Aman Gupta. For this, three supervisors and 10 health workers have been provided by the health department. </p><p>Earlier, Deolali Cantonment Board, while participating in the Sanitation Survey, carried out activities like ‘One India, Great India’, ‘Plastic Protection, Sanitation is Safety’. Health superintendent Rajinder Singh Thakur has expressed confidence that they would be successful in this campaign as well.</p>